Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that Olson will be a member of the club's season-opening rotation, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Olson posted a 4.12 ERA over 107 innings as a rookie last season and cemented his rotation spot during spring training with a 3.68 ERA and 14:4 K:BB in 14.2 frames. Tarik Skubal, Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty are set to start in the three-game, season-opening series against the White Sox, lining up Olson to pitch April 1 or 2 versus the Mets.