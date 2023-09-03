Olson improved to 3-6 Saturday, allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings in a 10-0 victory over the White Sox. He struck out one and didn't issue any walks.

Olson needed just 79 pitches to cruise through seven innings unscathed Saturday, scattering just four singles in a blowout victory. Detroit handed him a 4-0 lead before he took the hill and the 24-year-old clearly pitched to contact, as he only managed one strikeout in the outing. In the rookie's two starts following his rough outing against the Cubs on Aug. 22, Olson has allowed just one run and posted a 0.97 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 11.1 innings. He is currently slated for a rematch with the White Sox at the end of the upcoming week.