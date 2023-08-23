Olson did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander stymied Chicago's offense through the first three innings, but the floodgates opened in the fourth when Dansby Swanson and Jeimer Candelario each launched two-run homers. Two more runs were charged to Olson after he was removed with two outs in the fifth and despite Detroit maintaining the lead for the remainder of the game, Olson's failure to complete five innings prevented him from earning the victory. The 24-year-old tossed a gem against Minnesota on Aug. 10, but has allowed 10 earned runs across 7.1 innings in his two starts since then.