Olson (2-6) allowed one run on three hits across 4.1 innings and took the loss Monday against the Yankees. He walked four and struck out 10.

It was a mixed bag for Olson, who needed 100 pitches to retire only 13 batters. However, the rookie also recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts and limited New York to just the one run, which kept the Tigers in the game until the bullpen faltered. Despite not completing five innings, it was a step in the right direction for Olson after allowing 10 runs over his last two starts (7.1 innings). The righty will look to keep this up and go a bit deeper in the contest during his next outing, which is currently penciled in for Saturday against the White Sox.