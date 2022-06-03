Olson has a 3.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 66:10 K:BB over nine starts (45 innings) for Double-A Erie.
The Tigers have developed a number of intriguing pitching prospects over the last few years, and Olson -- a 13th-round pick by the Brewers in 2018 who came over in last year's Daniel Norris trade -- may be their latest success story. He struggled mightily with his control across two levels last season, but that hasn't been an issue at all this year -- and, if anything, he's gotten unlucky with his ERA. Olson has a violent delivery that may expose him to some injury risk, but with the command improvements and strikeout ability he's shown so far in 2022, there's a lot to like here.