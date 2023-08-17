Olson allowed four runs on eight hits across 2.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out three.

After holding Minnesota scoreless over six innings in his last start, it was a different story for Olson on Wednesday. The rookie labored, as he needed 67 pitches to retire eight batters and allowed way too many baserunners. However, his offense bailed him out in an eventual 8-7 Detroit win. Olson has shown some promise in his debut season, but inconsistency has left him with a 4.83 ERA overall. The righty should stick in the rotation, and he lines up to start again Monday against the Cubs.