Olson (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

After opening the season with 5.2 shutout innings against the Mets, Olson looked significantly less sharp Monday against the Pirates, allowing a career-high nine hits. Most disappointingly, the 24-year-old tallied only three strikeouts for his second straight outing, well below his 8.9 K/9 in 103.2 innings last year. Olson is slated to make his next start at home against the Twins.