Olson has given up 18 earned runs in his last 20.2 innings spanning five outings for Double-A Erie.

He's posted a 26:10 K:BB during that time, so Olson is still missing bats, but his walk rate has spiked and he's been much more hittable -- he's given up 28 hits in that span, including seven of the 10 homers he's allowed this season. This represents a surprising about-face from Olson's results earlier this season, as he struck out 90 batters (with just 15 walks) while putting up a 3.24 ERA over 58.1 innings in his first 13 appearances. In light of his recent struggles, a 2022 MLB debut can be all but ruled out, but Olson's upside means he's still worth keeping an eye on.