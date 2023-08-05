Olson (1-5) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out three.

Isaac Paredes drove in a pair with his double off Olson in the first inning, and Jose Siri followed up with a long ball in the second. That would prove to be more than enough offense for the Rays in this one as the Tigers were shut out. Olson remains with just one win in 12 appearances (nine starts) this season, but that's not all his fault. The 24-year-old righty has a 1.17 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB over 54.2 innings -- numbers that suggest there will be better days ahead.