Olson (0-3) was charged with four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings in a losing effort against the Twins on Saturday. He struck out four.

Olson fanned two in a scoreless first inning, but the Twins then got to him for runs in the second, third and fifth frames. Only two of the runs were earned, and Olson continues to show flashes with his changeup and breaking pitches, but his fastball has been too hittable and the results remain inconsistent. The 24-year-old will take a 3.80 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB over 21.1 innings into his next start, projected for next weekend at home against the Royals.