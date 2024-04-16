Olson (0-2) allowed just one run on six hits across 6.1 innings but took the loss Monday against the Rangers. He walked one and struck out eight.

Olson was sharp but Michael Lorenzen and three Texas relievers were better, blanking the Tigers for a 1-0 victory. For Olson, it was at least a step in the right direction after allowing six runs over 4.1 innings in his last start. Outside of that rough outing, the righty has allowed just one earned run across 12 innings this season, giving him a solid 3.86 ERA overall. He had a 3.99 ERA over 103.2 innings as a rookie last year, so he may be able to sustain his current form. Olson will look to carry some momentum into his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Saturday against the Twins.