Olson (hip) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Olson had to make an early exit from his start Monday against the Royals after taking a comebacker off his right hip. The right-hander managed to escape the incident with nothing more than a bruise, but the Tigers will have him throw a bullpen session to make sure Olson will be able to make his next scheduled start Saturday against Toronto.