Olson and the Tigers won't play the Phillies on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to poor air quality in Philadelphia.

With the Canadian wildfires creating hazardous air in many parts of the Northeast, Wednesday's game will be postponed to Thursday at 6:05 p.m. ET, in the hope that playing conditions will be more favorable in 24 hours. As a result of the postponement, Olson will likely just be bumped back one day in the schedule and start Thursday.