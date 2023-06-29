X-rays turned up negative Thursday on Olson's left knee, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Olson limped off the field after getting struck by a comebacker in the second inning of his start Thursday afternoon against the Rangers. He told reporters after the game that he expects to take his next scheduled turn in the Tigers' rotation, but the 23-year-old right-hander will be closely evaluated over the next few days before any decisions are made. Detroit's pitching staff has been brutalized by injuries in recent weeks.