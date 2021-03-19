Nunez may be left off the Tigers' Opening Day roster in favor of Isaac Paredes, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Nunez has some power (31 home runs for Baltimore back in 2019), but Paredes is younger and offers more defensive upside, as he can play several infield positions. Nunez is probably limited to first base or DH, and the Tigers already have Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera likely in those roles. The team could opt to have Paredes start the year with Triple-A Toledo, but even in that scenario, Nunez might not stick around if Detroit decides to go younger sooner versus later.