Nunez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Astros.

Both of Nunez's extra-base hits were off Zack Greinke sliders, as noted by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. The homer was Nunez's first with the Tigers. He replaced Miguel Cabrera (biceps) on the roster and has replaced Cabrera in the lineup the past two days, batting cleanup against a lefty Sunday and seventh against Greinke on Monday.