The Tigers selected Nunez's contract from their alternate site Sunday.
Nunez was called up after the Tigers placed Miguel Cabrera (biceps) on the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale in Cleveland. Though he failed to secure a spot on Detroit's Opening Day roster, Nunez could end up serving as the primary replacement at first base or designated hitter for Cabrera, though it's possible manager A.J. Hinch takes more of a committee approach at both positions initially. Nunez posted a career-best .816 OPS in 216 plate appearances with Baltimore in 2020.