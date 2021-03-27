The Tigers informed Nunez on Saturday that he will not open the season on the major-league roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Nunez had been the favorite to open the season as the Tigers' starting first baseman, but a late start to the spring and the .592 OPS he posted during the exhibition season prevented him from coming away with a spot on the roster for Opening Day. Nunez has an opt-out in his contract, so he will decide whether to open the season in Detroit's minor-league system or pursue an opportunity elsewhere.