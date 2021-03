Nunez's chances of making the Opening Day roster likely improved when the Tigers optioned Isaac Paredes to Triple-A Toledo Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The belief around Tigers' camp has been that Nunez and Paredes were competing for a single roster spot. With the club deciding to give the 22-year-old Paredes more seasoning in the minors, it would seem that Nunez has a clear path to making the team, though the versatile Harold Castro is also in the mix for a bench spot.