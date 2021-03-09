Nunez (visa issues) was fully cleared Tuesday to take part in workouts with the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

According to manager AJ Hinch, Nunez will take part in live batting practice sessions over the next couple of days before making his first Grapefruit League appearance this weekend. Nunez's delayed arrival to spring training currently leaves him behind the Tigers' other healthy position players, but he has plenty of time to get fully ramped up for Opening Day. Despite attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Nunez should be in good position to win a bench role with the Tigers as a backup option in the corner infield and at designated hitter.