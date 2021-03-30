Nunez will report to the Tigers' alternate site when the regular season begins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Nunez was notified Saturday that he wouldn't make the Opening Day roster, and the veteran had the option to exercise an opt-out in his contract rather than accept a minor-league assignment. However, it seems like he'll stick with the organization and could be an option for the Tigers later in the season. If Nunez is able to earn regular playing time at some point, his power potential could make him an interesting fantasy option if he gets hot.