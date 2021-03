Nunez (not injury related) is in Lakeland but has not yet been cleared to practice, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Nunez and several of his teammates faced delays getting back into the country to start camp. He's now gotten past that step but still has to complete the intake process before being allowed on the field. That shouldn't take long, though, leaving him with roughly four weeks to get up to speed by Opening Day.