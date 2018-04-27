Tigers' Reynaldo Rivera: Back from injury
Rivera (back) was activated from the disabled list Friday.
Rivera has yet to play this season due to lower-back spasms. The 2017 second-round pick struggled greatly in his pro debut for short-season Connecticut last year, hitting just .187/.261/.280 in 52 games.
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?