Tigers' Reynaldo Rivera: Could return to action next week
Rivera (back) should be able to resume playing in a week, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Rivera began the season on the disabled list due to lower-back spasms, though he appears to be nearing activation. During 52 games with Low-A Connecticut last year, Rivera hit .187/.261/.280 with two home runs and 26 RBI.
