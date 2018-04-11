Tigers' Reynaldo Rivera: Could return to action next week

Rivera (back) should be able to resume playing in a week, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Rivera began the season on the disabled list due to lower-back spasms, though he appears to be nearing activation. During 52 games with Low-A Connecticut last year, Rivera hit .187/.261/.280 with two home runs and 26 RBI.

