The Tigers reassigned Vanasco (hip) to minor-league camp Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vanasco hadn't made any appearances in the Grapefruit League while he continues to recover from offseason surgery to address a labrum tear in his right hip, so he could be a candidate to open the 2025 season on Toledo's injured list. Before being outrighted off Detroit's 40-man roster in November and re-signing with the organization on a minor-league deal, Vanasco made four relief appearances in the big leagues last season between stops with the Dodgers and Tigers, giving up three earned runs on three hits and no walks over four innings.