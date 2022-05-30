Greene (foot) was activated off the injured list for Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
Greene won't technically be on a rehab assignment, though the Tigers may want to see more than a handful of games from him at the Triple-A level before he's considered for a promotion. He was on track to make the Opening Day roster before breaking his foot in early April, and he's only been back for a pair of rehab games for Single-A Lakeland thus far. There will be plenty of at-bats available for him at the big-league level whenever the Tigers deem him fully healthy, as Detroit has gotten very little from any of its outfielders not named Austin Meadows so far this year.
