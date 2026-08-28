Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Greene (hamstring) is "doing really well" and the hope is the outfielder will be ready to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Greene did some baserunning and took live fungoes Friday at Comerica Park as he continues to ramp up baseball activities. He's missed just a little over two weeks with a right hamstring strain, so Greene's rehab assignment should be brief. A return early next week is likely if he continues to progress without setbacks.