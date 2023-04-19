Greene went 4-for-9 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Guardians.

After rapping out three singles in the matinee, Greene accounted for the only offense in the nightcap when he took Peyton Battenfield to the opposite field in the sixth inning of a 1-0 win. The homer and the steal were each the second of the season for Greene, and the 22-year-old is now batting .262 (17-for-65) through 16 games with five RBI and 11 runs. His 5:23 BB:K remains something of an eyesore, but Greene still has plenty of time to turn his athletic tools into consistent production.