Greene went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Twins.

The 22-year-old unloaded on a hanging slider from Kenta Maeda in the sixth inning, sending the offering over the right-center field fence to give Detroit a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. The solo shot left Greene's bat at 110.3 mph and traveled 453 feet, marking the longest homer of his career. The second-year outfielder has performed well since returning from a stress fracture in his left fibula on July 8, sporting a .320/.381/.515 slash line with five home runs across 113 plate appearances during that span. However, Greene's strikeout rate of 25.66 percent and walk rate of 7.96 percent over that same period suggest that some regression may be looming.