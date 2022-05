Greene (foot) was cleared for baseball activates after being examined by doctors Thursday and has begun running on flat ground, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Greene shed his protective walking boot last week after fracturing his right foot in early April, and he's now set to ramp up his baseball work. The 21-year-old isn't expected back during May and remains without a clear return timeline, and his outlook will depend on how he progresses through the rehab program.