Tigers' Riley Greene: Clubs 15th homer

Greene went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Greene opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning, a 408-foot blast to right-center field that left his bat at 102.1 mph. After going deep Sunday against the Angels, the left fielder has now homered in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. The 25-year-old continues to get better and better, slashing .288/.379/.475 with 15 homers, 50 RBI, 52 runs and two stolen bases across 99 contests.