Greene may see extended playing time early in spring training with the likes of Jonathan Schoop, Renato Nunez and Nomar Mazara arriving late to camp, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Greene and Spencer Torkelson are the Tigers' most promising offensive prospects, and both could see plenty of at-bats out of the gate in Grapefruit League action. Greene popped with two home runs and a 1.528 OPS in seven spring training games last season, and he'll get the chance to impress again in 2021, but the Tigers are unlikely to rush the 20-year-old to the majors. He's likely to begin the year at High-A West Michigan or possibly Double-A Erie.