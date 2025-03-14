Greene is an option to see more playing in center field for Detroit with the Tigers dealing with injuries to Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling (shoulder), Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Greene primarily played in center during his first two MLB campaigns but shifted mostly to left in 2024. With Meadows questionable for Opening Day and Vierling already ruled out, Greene may be needed to slide back over, particularly with Wenceel Perez (back) also banged up. No matter where he plays, Greene figures to be one of Detroit's top offensive threats and a strong fantasy contributor.