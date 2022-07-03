Greene went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, a walk and two additional runs in a 4-3 win against the Royals on Saturday.

Making his second straight start from the leadoff spot, Greene tripled and scored in the first inning, walked and scored in the fifth and went back-to-back with Victor Reyes in the ninth for the game-winning home run. The long ball and triple were both the first of the 21-year-old top prospect's career, as Greene has now reached base at least twice in eight of 12 games and is slashing .302/.434/.442 through 43 at-bats.