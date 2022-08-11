Greene went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

Greene led off once again and had a productive evening despite the Detroit offense struggling as a whole. The rookie is showing flashes, though he's also striking out 28.4 percent of the time, which isn't too surprising for a 21-year-old. Greene has immense talent, and he should continue to see ample playing time for the rebuilding Tigers, both down the stretch this year and in 2023. If he's able to cut down on the strikeouts and settle in a bit more at the plate, he could take off.