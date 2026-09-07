Greene went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

Greene couldn't quite match the two home runs he recorded Saturday, though he still had another strong performance. The outfielder just returned from the injured list Tuesday after missing a few weeks with a hamstring strain. After recording only two hits and two RBI total in his first three games back, Greene now has six hits and six RBI over his last two contests. It looks like he's settling back into an offensive groove, though with the Tigers sitting at 65-78, the 25-year-old star may get some rest down the stretch as Detroit turns its attention to 2027.