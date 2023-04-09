Greene went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 14-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Greene also reached via walk. The outfielder drove in a pair of runs in the ninth that meant nothing to determine the final score as they made it a 14-4 Boston lead. Greene is off to a solid start for the Tigers in his second season with a slash of .290/.353/.452 with a homer and three RBI over 31 at-bats in eight games.