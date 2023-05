Greene left Tuesday's game against the Rangers with lower leg discomfort, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting.

Greene appeared to tweak his leg while chasing down a fly ball to left-center. The outfielder has enjoyed a breakout season with a slash of .296/.362/.443 coming into Tuesday's game. He should be considered day-to-day, and there's a good chance he'll need to undergo imaging to determine the severity of the damage.