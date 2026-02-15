After setting a franchise record for strikeouts last season, Greene is focused on making more consistent contact in 2026, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

On balance, Greene had a productive 2025 campaign, as he set new career highs with 36 home runs, 84 runs scored and 111 RBI. He also had a career-worst 30.7 percent strikeout rate and saw his batting average and on-base percentage dip from 2024. The talented outfielder said he may have been focused on going deep with every pitch, so he's going to try to be more selective and take what the pitcher gives him. He may also implement some small mechanical tweaks to his swing. The tradeoff could mean a drop in homers for Greene this year, though his batting average and on-base percentage could bump back up. The 25-year-old remains a top fantasy target, and there's still room for growth in his game.