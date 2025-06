Greene went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 rout of the A's.

The 24-year-old is on a tear, banging out at least three hits in three of his last four games and multiple knocks in eight of his last 14. During that blistering stretch, Greene is slashing .418/.468/.764 with seven doubles, four homers, 12 runs and a whopping 19 RBI.