Greene went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Nationals.

Greene is starting to get going at the plate, as he's now batting .275 in June with two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored across 10 games. The young outfielder has pushed himself up to 12 long balls on the season, and if he stays hot the rest of the month, his counting stats could trend upward quickly.