Greene (fibula) is headed to Triple-A Toledo where he will begin a rehab assignment in the near future, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

When exactly that rehab assignment will start isn't clear yet, although Akil Baddoo (quad) is also joining Toledo and is thought to be ahead of Greene timeline-wise. It shouldn't be long before Greene is game-ready, although a return before the end of the first half might be a push. He's missed all of June with a stress fracture in his left fibula.