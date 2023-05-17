Greene is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Greene will take a seat for the first time since May 5, ending a stretch of nine consecutive starts during which he slashed .405/.450/.541 with five extra-base hits (all doubles) and two stolen bases. Matt Vierling will fill in for Greene in center field as the Tigers go with a lineup of nine right-handed hitters to counter Pirates southpaw Rich Hill.
