Greene went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 10-0 win over the Astros.

While Greene is only batting .183 this month, he's at least getting his power stroke going with three home runs in his last nine games. The 24-year-old outfielder is now up to 29 long balls on the season, which is tied for eighth in the majors. Greene's 92 RBI are good for fifth in baseball, trailing only sluggers Kyle Schwarber, Cal Raleigh, Pete Alonso and Eugenio Suarez.