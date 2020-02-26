Play

Greene went 1-for-1 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

In two spring training games, Greene now has two home runs and three walks. It's certainly been a promising start for the hyped 19-year-old, who will look to carry this momentum through the spring and into the minor league season.

