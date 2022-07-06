Greene went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in an 11-4 win over the Guardians on Tuesday.

The rookie center fielder had a productive night at the plate, picking up his second and third doubles of the season after recently being promoted to the major leagues. He also showed good awareness on the basepaths, coming in to score on a throwing error by Steven Kwan in a big four-run fourth by the Tigers. Greene's RBI extra-base hits give him eight RBI in 16 games played and he is slashing .274/.384/.403 over his young campaign. The high OBP should ensure that he continues to hit out of the Tigers lead-off spot.