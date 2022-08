Greene went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.

Greene drilled his third home run of the year Friday, a two-run shot off of Corey Kluber in the second inning. The rookie outfielder has gone 5-for-16 (.313) with six RBI and two extra-base hits over his last four games. Greene is slashing .243/.309/.358 with 12 extra-base hits through 42 career games.