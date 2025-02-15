Greene has focused on a better diet and exercising in the offseason, and the outfielder hopes to see more playing time this season as a result of improved health, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Greene was fairly durable in 2024, as he set a new career high by playing in 137 games. However, the 24-year-old outfielder thinks he's capable of more, and he's implemented a new offseason routine to help improve his body. If Greene can play in 150 games or more, he has a good chance of improving upon last year's numbers, when he recorded 24 home runs and 74 RBI to go along with a strong .827 OPS.