Greene went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Greene has hit safely in five straight games, with three homers among his seven hits in that span. The outfielder made an early impact in the third inning Tuesday, though the Tigers coughed up the lead in the bottom of the frame. Greene is now at 32 homers, 99 RBI, 72 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .268/.323/.517 slash line through 130 contests on the year.