Tigers general manager Al Avila said Tuesday that he expects Greene to open the season at Double-A Erie, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Greene only had 108 plate appearances at the Low-A level in his first professional season in 2019, but the Tigers have apparently feel comfortable enough with his development over the past year and a half to have him skip the High-A level entirely. Expect the 20-year-old outfielder to spend the entire 2021 campaign at Erie, with a promotion to the big leagues unlikely to come until 2022 unless the Double-A Northeast league proves to be too little of a challenge for him.